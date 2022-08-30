Bettendorf hosts 2nd open house on “The Landing”

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf officials held their second of two open houses for a multi-million dollar proposal that could change Middle Park.

A new partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley and the city will create “The Landing.” The idea involves a new water park to replace Splash Landing, including multiple water slides, a new pool and a lazy river. It would be owned by the city, but operated by the Y.

The facility would share amenities like restrooms and a concession stand with a new permanent ice rink.

Finally, the Life Fitness Center would be sold to the YMCA, which could take over operations as soon as January 2023. The organization plans to use the gym as a youth-focused center.

Project officials said they’ve heard productive feedback regarding the plans for “The Landing” at its two open houses.

One Bettendorf resident, Donna Noble, was concerned about the Life Fitness Center’s future.

“We support the building of the ice rink and the splash landing for kids and for everybody. but we want the fitness center to be open,” Noble said.

Another resident, John Voelliger, said while the city is expanding, it shouldn’t neglect the people who’ve lived there for years.

“They needed to take care the seniors,” Voelliger said. “The seniors, like the Life Fitness Center, They need to take care those people first, and then work their way on down the ladder.”

To address some of these concerns, Bettendorf’s Director of Culture and Recreation, Kim Kidwell, said they’re working on how to best transition members of Life Fitness to the Y.

“I understand their hardship,” Kidwell said. “A lot of people are dedicated members there, and we’ve appreciated having them. It’s just this sort of big picture plan ... unfortunately, the fitness center would be sold in that plan.”

Through its new partnership with the city, Brad Martell, President, and CEO of the YMCA said the adults and seniors in Bettendorf can have access to resources and classes they already offer.

“We feel good that if people give a chance and everything I think they’ll like the YMCA,” Martell said.”We also have a lot of seniors at the present time that are members.”

An online survey for those unable to attend the open houses is open until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m.

The Bettendorf City Council will hear the results of the survey at its Sept. 6 meeting. Officials then expect the council to set a public hearing on the plans for Sept. 20, with a final vote to follow.

