Black Business Month: Iowa native gets ready to release a new Rom-Com book

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Just in time for fall, Denise Williams, an Iowa native, is releasing her sixth book.

Monday, Williams talked about the characters in her book, ‘Do you take this man,’ as well as her upbringing in Des Moines, Iowa.

Williams says the book will be released Sep. 6, 2022 on all platforms and it’s dedicated to helpless romantics working in professional settings.

You can listen to more about the book in the interview above.

