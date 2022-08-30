Davenport could be following in Peoria’s footsteps with potential one way conversions

PEORIA, Ill. (KWQC) - Davenport isn’t the only city considering converting their downtown roads from one-ways into two-ways.

A year ago almost to the day, Peoria City Council voted to convert their two main downtown roads, Jefferson and Adams, from one-ways into two-ways. Peoria’s downtown is set nearly identical to Davenport’s downtown as it has two main roads that run one-ways with two-way streets connecting them.

During the public hearings leading up to the Peoria City Council’s vote, they heard similar concerns that Davenport residents currently have. Peoria Public Works spokesman Nick McMillion said these concerns are valid and resident’s aren’t alone with said concerns.

" So I think one of the one of the biggest concerns that we heard is maybe of why are we looking at doing this you know, it’s been like this for the last 50-60 years why the need now,” McMillion said. “It’s different, unique challenges and obviously trying to fit you know, everyone’s needs such as, you know, transportation and delivery and, and for us it comes down to you know, we’re still being able to maintain, you know, what we’re providing right now.”

So far, Davenport has looked to Peoria for guidance.

“There’s been about 85 downtown’s in the country that have taken their one ways back to two ways in the last 10 years. And with great success,” Kyle Gripp, At-Large Alderman for Davenport, said. “ Peoria is also in the process. There’s a lot of documentation of how to do it, how much it costs and how effective it is.”

The benefits, however, are the same for both Peoria and Davenport and is what ultimately led the Peoria City Council to approve the conversion.

“When you have a two way street you’re actually if you think about it double exposing the amount of site that a business is being seen by you know, you’re having two different cars driving by the same location at the same point in time,” McMillion said. “So along with these different safety features that a two way street compared to a one way street provides it’s also our hope that we provide, you know, a better economic downtown and get people coming back in to downtown.”

“That downtown’s that have taken their won ways back to two ways because they all started with two ways have seen improved economic development, slower traffic, safer streets, lower crime, and overall just a better placemaking experience in the downtown,” Gripp said in an interview last week.

Comparisons can be made between Davenport and Peoria as both downtowns are made up of a combination of residential and commercial properties as well as having only a ten thousand person difference in population as of 2020.

