Dietitian-approved school lunches for kids

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s back-to-school time and packing a balanced lunch can be simple and easy with help from your Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN.

Struss shares how to create simple, nutrient-dense lunch boxes containing all 5 food groups – including items you can pack in advance to make getting out the door easy on a school day while demonstrating how to prepare a delicious Carrot Cake Energy Bites recipe perfect to mix up traditional lunch box combinations.

Carrot Cake Energy Bites (Serves 12)

¾ cup Hy-Vee California sun-dried raisins

½ cup Hy-Vee old-fashioned oats

½ cup Hy-Vee dried pineapple

¼ cup Hy-Vee chopped pecans

¼ cup Full Circle Market organic chia seeds

1 1/3 cups shredded carrots

1 tsp Hy-Vee ground cinnamon

1 tsp Hy-Vee vanilla extract

¼ tsp Hy-Vee salt

¼ tsp Hy-Vee ground ginger (if desired)

1. Place raisins, oats, pineapple, pecans and chia seeds in a food processor. Cover and pulse until finely chopped. 2. Add carrots, cinnamon, vanilla, salt and ginger (optional) to food processor. Cover and process until mixture forms a ball. 3. Roll into 24 balls (about 1 tablespoon each). Refrigerate 1 hour prior to serving. 4. Store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Recipe source: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/carrot-cake-energy-bites

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.