How to Speak Animal
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -We know animals can’t speak and express themselves in the same way as humans … but even the smallest and quietest animals have incredible ways of communicating with each other.

The PSL guest is wildlife veterinarian and expert, Dr. Gabby Wild, author of How to Speak Animal.

The book helps kids understand how animals communicate through sound, body language, and behavior. It’s full of expert insights and real-life stories of humans exploring ways to “talk” to animals.

