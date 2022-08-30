Illinois State Polie investigate fatal I-88 crash

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 88 near, Illinois State police say.

Illinois State Police responded Monday around 7:22 p.m. to a report of a crash on westbound Interstate 88 near milepost 41, according to a media release.

A Semi-truck and trailer driven by 63-year-old Jeff R. Barker, of South Whitley, Indiana, was driving westbound on I-88 when the truck left the roadway, hit a tree and jack-knifed, police said.

According to police, Barker was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, Illinois Conservation Police, and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office assisted on the scene.

