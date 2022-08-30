Iowans can request absentee ballots for November election starting Tuesday

An Iowa absentee ballot request form.
An Iowa absentee ballot request form.(KCRG File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa residents can request absentee ballots for the November general election starting Tuesday.

State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election, Secretary of State Paul Pate said. County auditors will start mailing absentee ballots on Oct. 19 to those that have requested them.

Oct. 19 is also the first day Iowans can vote in person for the Nov. 8 election.

“It’s important to have a plan when it comes to voting,” Secretary Pate said. “You have multiple options available. If you plan to vote by mail, go ahead and send your absentee ballot request form in now. That will make it easier for you and your county auditor when it comes time to cast your ballot.”

Absentee ballot request forms are available on the Secretary of State’s website. Voters need to download the form and mail it to their county auditor. Providing a phone number or email address on the form is encouraged, but not required.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said, request forms are available at the Scott county office during normal business hours or online and mailed into the office at: Scott County Auditor 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, Iowa 52801 Attn: Absentee Ballot Request.

Military members stationed outside the U.S. and overseas citizens can also begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election. That request form is available by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School
Police: 3 former students arrested in connection to vandalism at Moline High School
Police Lights MGN
Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store
Happy Joe's
Eldridge Happy Joe’s Pizza closes Monday

Latest News

Black Business Month: Iowa native gets ready to release a new Rom-Com book
Black Business Month: Iowa native gets ready to release a new Rom-Com book
The Project of the Quad Cities monkeypox clinic
Project of the Quad Cities to host monkeypox vaccine clinic on Tuesday
Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car...
1 in custody after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport
Sunny and breezy today
Sunny and breezy today