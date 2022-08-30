Iowans can request absentee ballots for November election starting Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa residents can request absentee ballots for the November general election starting Tuesday.

State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election, Secretary of State Paul Pate said. County auditors will start mailing absentee ballots on Oct. 19 to those that have requested them.

Oct. 19 is also the first day Iowans can vote in person for the Nov. 8 election.

“It’s important to have a plan when it comes to voting,” Secretary Pate said. “You have multiple options available. If you plan to vote by mail, go ahead and send your absentee ballot request form in now. That will make it easier for you and your county auditor when it comes time to cast your ballot.”

Absentee ballot request forms are available on the Secretary of State’s website. Voters need to download the form and mail it to their county auditor. Providing a phone number or email address on the form is encouraged, but not required.

Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins said, request forms are available at the Scott county office during normal business hours or online and mailed into the office at: Scott County Auditor 600 W. 4th St., Davenport, Iowa 52801 Attn: Absentee Ballot Request.

Military members stationed outside the U.S. and overseas citizens can also begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election. That request form is available by clicking here.

