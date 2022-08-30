Maquoketa Happy Joe’s Pizza closes, second to close

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Maquoketa permanently closed its doors Monday.

In a Facebook post, the business said, finding enough staff had become too problematic to stay open.

“Thank you to our customers for your continued support for so many years,” said owner Jeannie Radtke in a Facebook post. “We created a lot of smiles and happy memories. We will never forget them.”

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream in Eldridge permanently closed its doors Monday also.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.