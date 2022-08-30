Marquette St. back open after car hits power pole early Tuesday

Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident.
Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have reopened N. Marquette St. at 13th St. after an early morning car accident Tuesday.

According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.

This is about one block north of Jefferson Elementary School.

Our TV6 crew also says it appears the car also hit a tree in a yard.

MidAmerican was on the scene.

No word yet on the condition of the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

