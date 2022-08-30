Marquette St. closed at 13th St. after car hits telephone pole

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car accident.

According to a TV6 crew on the scene, a car hit a telephone pole on N. Marquette St, completely severing the bottom of the pole, and suspending it in the air by the wires.

This is about one block north of Jefferson Elementary School.

Our TV6 crew also says it appears the car also hit a tree in a yard.

MidAmerican is currently on the scene.

No word yet on the condition of the driver.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

