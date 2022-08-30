MercyOne nurse receives DAISY Award for patient care

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - An emergency department nurse at MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is being honored for giving extraordinary, compassionate care. Abigail Petersen, RN won the DAISY award after her team nominated her.

The award recognizes nurses who advance health equity with their work in the community. According to a news release, she stood out for going above and beyond the standard requirements to ensure patients got the best medical care they needed.

Abigail’s nomination read in part, “Abby demonstrated extraordinary compassion and makes significant positive impact on a patients experience in the ER.”

It went on to say, “Abby is quick to organize chaos. She is very attentive to her colleagues needs and has the ability to foresee the unexpected and deal with each situation at an expert level. Her clinical judgement and skills are exceptional, she doesn’t not shy away from challenges.”

About The DAISY Award:

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition program that honors and celebrates the skillful, compassionate care nurses provide every day. The DAISY Foundation was established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes after he died from complications of the autoimmune disease ITP in 1999.

During his hospitalization, the Barnes family deeply appreciated the care and compassion shown to Patrick and his entire family. When he died, they felt compelled to say “thank you” to nurses in a very public way. More than 2,500 health care facilities in 15 countries and 50 states now honor extraordinary nurses with The DAISY Award.

