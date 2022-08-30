Nahant Marsh fall programs and more

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Avenue, Davenport, has many opportunities for folks of all ages to take part in fun, educational opportunities with program offerings.

Among the options is their free 7th Annual Monarch Release Party set for Sept. 10 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. There are only a few slots left--registration is necessary. Call 563-336-3370 to register or find out more.

To find out more about Nahant March Educational Center and the programming, visit https://nahantmarsh.org/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.