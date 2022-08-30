Rock Island police investigating gunfire incident in Thurgood Marshall parking lot

A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident.
A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating a gunfire incident at the Thurgood Marshall school parking lot Tuesday.

According to police, an officer near the 1100 block of 8th Street around 12:27 p.m. reported hearing shots.

Police said a Silver SUV was seen leaving the parking lot of Thurgood Marshall school while a person in the SUV was shooting at another vehicle.

The vehicles fled the area, police said. They could not be located.

According to police, when the initial report was received officer notified school officials to secure the school until the situation was deemed safe. As of 1:20 p.m. police said the school had returned to normal operations.

Police said there were no injuries or property damage reported or found at this time.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School
Police: 3 former students arrested in connection to vandalism at Moline High School
Police Lights MGN
Police identify man in fatal single-car crash on I-280 in Davenport
Happy Joe's
Eldridge Happy Joe’s Pizza closes Monday
Police say a woman in her mid-30s told employees at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls,...
Woman abducted by stranger seeks help at convenience store

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday 8/30/22: Breezy and sunny afternoon
An Iowa absentee ballot request form.
Iowans can request absentee ballots for November election starting Tuesday
Black Business Month: Iowa native gets ready to release a new Rom-Com book
Black Business Month: Iowa native gets ready to release a new Rom-Com book
The Project of the Quad Cities monkeypox clinic
Project of the Quad Cities to host monkeypox vaccine clinic on Tuesday