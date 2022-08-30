Rock Island police investigating gunfire incident in Thurgood Marshall parking lot

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating a gunfire incident at the Thurgood Marshall school parking lot Tuesday.

According to police, an officer near the 1100 block of 8th Street around 12:27 p.m. reported hearing shots.

Police said a Silver SUV was seen leaving the parking lot of Thurgood Marshall school while a person in the SUV was shooting at another vehicle.

The vehicles fled the area, police said. They could not be located.

According to police, when the initial report was received officer notified school officials to secure the school until the situation was deemed safe. As of 1:20 p.m. police said the school had returned to normal operations.

Police said there were no injuries or property damage reported or found at this time.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.