Rock Island presents free concert series during Thursday Night Groove at Schwiebert Park

The concert series features a great variety of local bands and music genres through Oct. 13
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Parks & Recreation has kicked off their annual Thursday Night Groove concert series that continues through Oct. 13.

Dan Gleason, Special Events & Fundraising Manager with Rock Island Parks & Recreation, discusses details about the weekly concerts which happen at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th Street, Rock Island.

All of the family-friendly shows are free to attend.

Thursday Night Groove starts at 6 p.m. when food and beverages sales begin at Rock Island’s concession stand featuring hamburgers, pork tenderloins, brats and hot dogs,

The music runs from 7-9 p.m. This year’s series presents a variety of local talent and mix of music types including rock, funk, soul, and blues.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs but outside alcohol is not permitted.

For more information about the concert series, please call Rock Island Parks and Recreation at 309-732-7275 or visit the Facebook page here.

The band line-up for the remaining schedule is as follows:

  • September 1st – Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls
  • September 8th – Crooked Cactus Band
  • September 22nd – Phyllis and the Sharks
  • September 29th – North of 40
  • October 6th – Piso’s Cure
  • October 13th – Class of ‘82
  • October 20th – **Reserved for rain date if needed**

