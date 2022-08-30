Silver Bell Hollow

Silver Bell Hollow
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ILLINOIS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) -Silver Bell Hollow, 13111 311th St West, in Illiois City, is a locally-owned and operated alpaca farm offering a variety of fiber products and fiber art workshops.

Over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the business will be hosting a Labor Day Weekend U-Pick and Meet the New Alpacas event on Sept. 4 from 5-6 p.m.. Here is the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/759190375301517/?ref=newsfeed

Learn more at the farm’s website: https://silver-bell-hollow.square.site/ or call (309) 738-0402.

