ILLINOIS CITY, Ill. (KWQC) -Silver Bell Hollow, 13111 311th St West, in Illiois City, is a locally-owned and operated alpaca farm offering a variety of fiber products and fiber art workshops.

Over the upcoming Labor Day weekend, the business will be hosting a Labor Day Weekend U-Pick and Meet the New Alpacas event on Sept. 4 from 5-6 p.m.. Here is the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/759190375301517/?ref=newsfeed

Learn more at the farm’s website: https://silver-bell-hollow.square.site/ or call (309) 738-0402.

