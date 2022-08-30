Spotty Showers Ending This Evening

Sunny and mild for the rest of the week
Still a severe weather threat to our south, but showers and storms will exit later this evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The frontal system that was the focus of multiple strong storms this morning and this afternoon is now moving out of the area, and spotty showers will soon follow.  As the showers exit this evening, we’ll see high pressure moving in. That should clear out the clouds overnight and provide us with sunny and mild conditions for Tuesday, and through the rest of the week. Look for highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s through the period.

TONIGHT:  Evening showers end, followed by gradual clearing. Low: 63°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Sunny and warm. High: 83°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

