Spotty Showers Ending This Evening

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- The frontal system that was the focus of multiple strong storms this morning and this afternoon is now moving out of the area, and spotty showers will soon follow. As the showers exit this evening, we’ll see high pressure moving in. That should clear out the clouds overnight and provide us with sunny and mild conditions for Tuesday, and through the rest of the week. Look for highs in the 70′s to middle 80′s through the period.

TONIGHT: Evening showers end, followed by gradual clearing. Low: 63°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and pleasant. High: 82°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 83°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.