Sunny and breezy today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Quieter weather conditions will be seen the rest of this week as high pressure slowly takes control of our weather pattern. Today will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the low 80s. Sunshine will be the main weather story each day the rest of the work week with gradually warming temps which will peak in the upper 80s by Saturday. There will be more clouds around Sunday and Monday, but right now it appears most of the area will be dry with highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 81º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with fog developing. Low: 59º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 83º

