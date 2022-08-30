Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID
(AP) - Unvaccinated NBA players and team personnel must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing this season.
The league told its clubs of that plan in a memo Tuesday.
There will be certain exceptions to that mandate. That includes when the unvaccinated person is considered to have been “recently recovered” from COVID-19.
But for all others, testing will not be required except when “directed by their team physician or a league physician or government authority.”
