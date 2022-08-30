A Warmer Wednesday Ahead

More Sunshine Through The End Of The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- High pressure building into the upper Midwest will make for a pleasant (and rain free) stretch of weather over the next several days. Look for clear and cool conditions this evening, with lows in the 50′s to near 60 degrees. Sunshine returns for the midweek with readings well into the 80′s Wednesday. We’ll put that forecast on repeat for Thursday and Friday, with highs approaching the upper 80′s to near 90 degrees in some locations. Temperatures will remain warm for the upcoming Labor Day weekend. Expect sunshine, scattered clouds and highs in the 80′s through the period.

TONIGHT:  Clear and cooler overnight. Low: 57°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Warm sunshine. High: 85°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. High: 87°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

