Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West.

A car hit a power pole on the 1400 block of W. Lombard Street, partially severing the bottom of the pole.

Our TV6 crew arrived on the scene shortly after 3 a.m.

MidAmerican is currently on the scene.

The road was blocked off for some time early Wednesday morning but has since reopened to traffic.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.