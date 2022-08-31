Eldridge, Wilton, and West Liberty newspapers sold

Newspaper
Newspaper(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) -Three newspapers in eastern Iowa have been sold, including the The North Scott Press in Eldridge. After a half-century of ownership the Tubbs family sold the newspapers to 37-year-old J. Louis “Louie” Mullen of Buffalo, Wyoming. The two other papers are the Wilton-Durant Advocate, which the Tubbs family has been publishing since 1980, and the West Liberty Enterprise, which the family acquired in 2018.

According to a news release, the Tubbs family chose Mullen because he “understands the value of independent, community journalism”. The sale will become effective Sept. 1. Terms were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands Mullen’s ownership to six Iowa newspapers. He also owns weeklies in Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Washington, Oregon and Michigan.

When the transaction is completed, Linda Tubbs will be fully retired. Bill Tubbs will continue his “Impressions” column and contribute articles and photos.­

