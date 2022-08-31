Empowering parents to make the best and bravest choices for kids

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The back-to-school season is a part of the process for parents to help children become their best.

Dr. Susan Smallegan Maples wrote the book, Brave Parent: Raising Healthy, Happy Kids (Against All Odds) in Today’s World.

The book is a fun-to-read parenting guide that combines science, professional perspectives, and personal experiences to empower parents to make the best—and bravest—calls for their children to set them on the right track.

Talking points during the interview include:

One-finger rule for snack packaging: Look for 5 or fewer ingredients

Cut out all sugary beverages: fruit juice, sports drinks, energy drinks

Better sleep hygiene: set a screen curfew, darken the room, drop the temperature

Do not neglect social and emotional health: help kids handle stress and worry (show your love!)

Encourage exercise: it improves all aspects of wellbeing

