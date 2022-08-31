Fall yard to-do list

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is a dog-gone good time to spend in your family yard. It’s also the top-dog time of year to prep our living landscape for another favorite season—spring.

Mr. Kris Kiser, TurfMutt, shares what you need to do now to have a fabulous yard this fall and beyond. Top tips shared include:

Mulch Leaves: Mulching your leaves rather than raking and bagging is good for your lawn and the environment. As shredded leaves decompose, they feed your lawn, naturally.

Aerate the Family Lawn: Aerating prevents soil from becoming compacted and covered with thatch - a thick layer of roots, stems and debris that blocks water, oxygen and nutrients from reaching the soil.

Mow at the correct height length: Keep cutting your grass until the first hard frost. Find the just-right length for your species, typically between 2-3 inches, to keep your grass healthy when it turns cold.

Water wisely: If you’re not getting at least an inch of water a week from Mother Nature, you’ll want to keep watering through the fall. Install watering solutions, such as smart controllers on irrigation systems, to help conserve water.

For more information visit www.turfmutt.com

