FDA gives green light to over-the-counter hearing aids: what you need to know

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Food and Drug Administration approved a long-awaited rule on Aug. 16 that will give millions of Americans a more affordable and more convenient solution to hearing loss: over-the-counter hearing aids.

The new devices — designed for those with mild to moderate hearing deficits only— will be sold at stores and online without a medical exam, prescription or special fitting by an audiologist.

These approved hearing aids could be available by mid-October.

Taylor Parker, Concept By Iowa Hearing, explains that what has actually happened is a definition change. The devices (which are basically small earbud amplifiers) have been on-the-market for months but could not previously be called or marketed as “hearing aids”.

Parker emphasizes that what does not change is the price, availability, or process to get prescription hearing aids which address an individual’s specific hearing loss.

There is a standard of care that comes with these high-quality devices including a complete hearing screening and exam, special fittings, adjustments, and expert assistance throughout the journey for hearing correction.

