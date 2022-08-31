Free QC Senior Expo to be held in Moline on Sept. 8

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The QC Senior Expo is a free event for seniors ages 60-plus, their families and caregivers at the Vibrant Arena at The Mark, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Randy Augsburger informs viewers that the event will feature over 40 vendors from around the community that have a vested interest in the area’s senior population.

There also will be raffles, giveaways and keynote speakers.

For more information, visit the website at QCSeniorExpo.com or call 309-764-0700.

