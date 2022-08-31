Galesburg woman convicted in a federal cattle ponzi scheme

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman was convicted Friday by a federal jury of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection to a scheme that fraudulently raised money from investors across the country.

Reva Joyce Stachniw, 70, worked with Ron Throgmartin, 58, of Buford, Georgia, who was also convicted Friday on one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, five counts of wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering charges, according to a media release.

According to court documents and evidence, Stachniw and Throgmartin ran a Ponzi scheme from late 2017 until early 2019, fraudulently telling investors that their investments were backed by short-term investments in cattle.

They also used false and fraudulent pretenses to solicit money from victim-investors for the conspirators’ Colorado-based marijuana business, Universal Herbs LLC, court records show. Other investors gave the conspirators money based on false promises that investment money would be used for legitimate business activities related to cattle or marijuana, without having the investment money linked to specific investment opportunities.

Stachniw and Throgmartin are scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023, accordiong to court records. They face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison on each of the wire fraud counts and the conspiracy to commit wire fraud count, as well as 10 years in prison on the conspiracy to commit money laundering count.

