The latest innovations in exercise technology

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -If you’re looking for new ways to get in shape, there is always new, emerging workout technology.

Anthony Peters from QuickHIT Labs, 1224 East 37th Street, Davenport, is back on PSL to unveil details and talk about other ways to exercise this fall.

The facility is holding an Open House on Friday, Sept. 2 starting at 6 p.m. where attendees can see the most innovative workout technology for themselves during live demonstrations. Door prizes and raffles are part of the festivities.

For more information, call 563-293-1224 or visit the business Facebook page: Facebook.com/QuickHITDavenport

