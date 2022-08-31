Milan Harvest Festival returns for Labor Day weekend

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -The Milan Harvest Festival is back for Labor Day weekend at Camden Park, 2701 1st Street East.

Ray Turkmani, highlights that there is something for everyone to enjoy over the four-day celebration formerly known as Milan Indian Summer Festival.

Besides a variety of carnival rides and games, there will be food vendors, live music, a beer garden, farmer’s market, craft fair, disc golf tournament, and fireworks.

For those that want to get an early taste of festival fun, there will be a soft opening from 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

The rest of the schedule is Friday, Sept. 2, from 5-11 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 3, from noon to 11 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, from noon until 11 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 5, from noon to 4 p.m.

The big fireworks display is set for dusk on Sunday, Sept. 4. Unlimited Ride Wristband Specials will be offered during special hours each day of the festival.

Proceeds will support youth sports programs in the community.

See more details at the Facebook event page: facebook.com/MilanHarvestFestival

