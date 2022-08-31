Police: 18-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in custody after an early morning crash in Davenport.

According to police, emergency crews responded to 13th and Marquette Streets at 3:49 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash with a person running from the vehicle.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a stolen Hyundai Elantra hit a power pole. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Moline.

According to court records, a witness saw a person run from the stolen vehicle.

After a short foot chase, police say, Jamel Elijiah Neal, 18, of Rock Island was taken into custody. Police say he matched the witness’s description.

According to the affidavit, officers found blood in the back seat and hair stuck to the paneling in the driver’s seat.

Police say when Neal was taken into custody, he had injuries and complained of head pain.

Neal is facing several charges, including first-degree theft, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain control, interference with official acts, and having no insurance.

According to court records, Neal posted bond in the amount of $11,200 Tuesday.

Neal’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

