Police: 18-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport

Jamel Elijiah Neal, 18, of Rock Island is facing several charges after police say he was...
Jamel Elijiah Neal, 18, of Rock Island is facing several charges after police say he was driving a stolen vehicle that crashed into a power pole Tuesday morning.(Scott County/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person is in custody after an early morning crash in Davenport.

According to police, emergency crews responded to 13th and Marquette Streets at 3:49 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash with a person running from the vehicle.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found a stolen Hyundai Elantra hit a power pole. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Moline.

According to court records, a witness saw a person run from the stolen vehicle.

After a short foot chase, police say, Jamel Elijiah Neal, 18, of Rock Island was taken into custody. Police say he matched the witness’s description.

According to the affidavit, officers found blood in the back seat and hair stuck to the paneling in the driver’s seat.

Police say when Neal was taken into custody, he had injuries and complained of head pain.

Neal is facing several charges, including first-degree theft, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain control, interference with official acts, and having no insurance.

According to court records, Neal posted bond in the amount of $11,200 Tuesday.

Neal’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident.
Rock Island police investigating gunfire incident in Thurgood Marshall parking lot
Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School
Police: 3 former students arrested in connection to vandalism at Moline High School
Aledo Police chief arrested, indicted on Battery charge Monday
Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday

Latest News

police lights
Police respond to overnight shots fired in Davenport
Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West after a car hit...
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
Sunny and warmer today
Sunny and warmer today
Clinton Schoolhouse Open