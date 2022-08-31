Police respond to overnight shots fired in Davenport

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By Morgan Ottier
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department confirmed early Wednesday that it’s investigating an overnight shots fired incident.

Investigators say someone fired shots near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around midnight. Officers tell TV6 they found shell casings on scene. No injuries or property damage were reported.

So far, police have not said whether any suspects have been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing and TV6 will provide additional updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car...
1 in custody after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident.
Rock Island police investigating gunfire incident in Thurgood Marshall parking lot
Police confirm vandalism investigation at Moline High School
Police: 3 former students arrested in connection to vandalism at Moline High School
Aledo Police chief arrested, indicted on Battery charge Monday
Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday

Latest News

Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West after a car hit...
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
Sunny and warmer today
Sunny and warmer today
Clinton Schoolhouse Open
Monmouth-Roseville knocks off Riverdale