Police respond to overnight shots fired in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department confirmed early Wednesday that it’s investigating an overnight shots fired incident.

Investigators say someone fired shots near Telegraph Road and Wisconsin Avenue around midnight. Officers tell TV6 they found shell casings on scene. No injuries or property damage were reported.

So far, police have not said whether any suspects have been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing and TV6 will provide additional updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.