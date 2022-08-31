Section of Rock Island bike path closed starting Tuesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A portion of the bike path in Rock Island will be closed for signage installations starting Sept. 6, according to city officials.

The bike path in front of Modern Woodman, at 701 First St., will be closed, city officials said in a media release. The closure is expected to be finished and reopened by the end of the day Spet. 8, pending weather.

City officials ask that bike path users follow all posted signs for detour directions and watch for equipment entering and leaving the area. The City of Rock Island said it is sorry for any inconvenience due to this work and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public.

