Sunny and warm end to August

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We start our slow warming trend today as we will have another day filled with sunshine, but also have lighter winds leading to highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will still remain comfortable the next two days, but it will feel like summer for the unofficial end of summer this weekend. We can expect plenty of sunshine both Thursday and Friday, but Friday will feel like the 90s while Thursday feels like the 80s. Some areas may get to 90º by Saturday afternoon, but clouds will start to roll in and a few stray showers can’t be ruled out late Saturday into Sunday morning. Highs look to remain in the mid 80s through Labor Day.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 87º. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 62º Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 87º

