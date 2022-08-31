TSA confiscates meat cleaver, saw blade from passenger’s carry-on bag

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver among other objects at a security checkpoint.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Transportation Security Administration shared pictures of a few scary-looking items they confiscated from a passenger’s carry-on bag.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region posted the pictures on Twitter on Aug. 30.

The items they confiscated at a checkpoint in O’Hare National Airport in Chicago included a meat cleaver and a saw blade. The items were among other tools the passenger removed from their bag and placed into a bin to be checked by security.

The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's...
The TSA in the Great Lakes region confiscated a meat cleaver and a saw blade from a passenger's carry-on bag.(twitter/TSA_GreatLakes)

The TSA said in the tweet that sharp objects are not allowed to be carried onto flights and should be wrapped and packaged safely in a passenger’s checked baggage.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car...
Police: 18-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Troopers identify man killed after vehicle chase ends in Davenport crash
Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
A section of 11th Avenue in Rock Island is blocked while police are on scene after an incident.
Rock Island police investigating gunfire incident in Thurgood Marshall parking lot
Aledo Police chief arrested, indicted on Battery charge Monday
Aledo police chief arrested, indicted on battery charge Monday

Latest News

Milan Harvest Festival
Milan Harvest Festival returns for Labor Day weekend
Prosecutors and lawyers for Nauman Hussain had reached a deal a year ago that would have spared...
Judge nixes no-prison deal in 2018 limo crash that killed 20
Milan Harvest Festival
Milan Harvest Festival returns for Labor Day weekend
DEA issues a warning on highly addictive and brightly-colored fentanyl.
DEA issues warning on highly addictive, brightly-colored fentanyl