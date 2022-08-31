Warm Weather Heading Into September

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- An expansive area of high pressure continues to blanket the plains and the upper Midwest, with very little change expected in the next 24 hours. Look for mostly clear skies tonight, followed by more warm sunshine heading into Thursday. Temperatures should range from the lower 80′s in our northern counties, to near the 90 degree mark in the southern portions of the TV6 viewing area. Friday will be another very warm one, with a gradual increase in cloud cover by evening. We could see a few storms passing through Friday night into early Saturday, otherwise expect a warm, dry period through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 62°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 88°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 89°.

