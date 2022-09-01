2 Scott County men to pay $90,000, dispose of 2,000 tires

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Scott County men will pay $90,000 in penalties and clean up an estimated 2,000 tires at a residential property in Davenport.

According to the order by District Judge Tom Reidel, Timothy James Peters and David Omar Mercado must stop adding tires and remove all tires from a rental property in Scott County within 60 days.

Peters and Mercado had previously been found in default after they failed to respond to a lawsuit filed June 15 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, representing the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

According to the lawsuit filed by Miller:

In September 2021, Peters and Mercado on their own, and on behalf of their now-inactive company, TNT Disposal, collected waste tires from multiple local tire retailers and auto shops and dumped them at multiple locations.

Peters, Mercado, and the company were not authorized to haul waste tires or store more than 500 passenger tire equivalents, because the DNR had denied their application for a permit in 2020 due to incomplete information.

The DNR issued violation notices to Peters and Mercado in September and October 2021. Then followed up with visits to the men’s rental property at 14164 113th Ave. in Davenport. DNR staff continued to visit the site over the next few months and found that more tires appeared to have been taken to the residents.

On Jan. 3, the DNR issued Peters and Mercado administrative orders to cease hauling and dumping the tires, to dispose of the tires properly, and to pay $10,000 each.

Peters and Mercado did not appeal or comply, the lawsuit alleged. More DNR visits confirmed the tire pile remained after the orders were issued.

In May, the Environmental Protection Commission voted to refer Peters and Mercado to the Attorney General’s office.

Judge Reidel ordered Peters and Mercado to pay a $70,000 civil penalty, in addition to the administrative penalties that had never been paid.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.