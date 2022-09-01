Aledo police chief placed on administrative leave

ALEDO, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Aledo announced Wednesday that Police chief and City Administrator Chris Sullivan has been placed on administrative leave for both of his positions, in response to his arrest.

Lieutenant Nick Seefeld will be overseeing police operations as the city is still gathering facts at this time, according to a press release.

“We are fully cooperating with the authorities in this matter and are confident that this will cause no disruption to city services,” Aledo Mayor Chris Hagloch said.

City officials have no further comments about the investigation as they say they are committed to providing transparency for Aledo residents by sharing available information.

