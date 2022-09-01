‘Anne Frank: A History for Today’ exhibit set to open at Putnam Museum

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Putnam Museum and Science Center is set to open ‘Anne Frank: A History for Today,’ one of its newest traveling exhibits.

“Some of the more compelling content, I think, of the exhibit is Anne Frank and how much she inspired people worldwide,” said Rachael Mullins, president and CEO of the Putnam Museum and Science Center. “It was created in partnership with the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. It features these wonderful historical panels that sort of recount the time before, during, and after World War II, what happened in Anne’s life, and what brought her to write her world-renowned diary.”

The exhibit is part of a larger community-wide project called ‘Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today.’

“[The exhibit includes] some of the experiences of survivors, those that were in hiding, those who did not survive, but then also immigrants as they came through the Quad Cities Area,” Mullins said. “There are dozens of artifacts, as well as interpretative panels and interactives in the exhibit, that tell the story across that time period.”

Both the Anne Frank exhibit and the ‘Out of Darkness’ project are designed to counter damaging issues such as intolerance, misinformation, and hate speech.

“We really have a moment here to really reflect on our shared experience,” Mullin said. “It really reminds us all of the role of bystanders in intervening, even in just our own everyday lives when we see injustice happening before us.”

Mullins said it’s an opportunity to learn from the past.

“It wasn’t some distant history. It really impacted people here locally in the Quad Cities clear up until today,” Mullins said. “Our responsibility to each other is that we live in a collective society and that our role is to act as neighbors and friends, regardless of our differences and the diversity among us.”

The ‘Anne Frank: A History for Today’ exhibit officially opens on Sept. 2, and it will remain on display until Oct. 30.

