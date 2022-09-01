Brady continues push for electronic lien and title system

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican nominee for Illinois Secretary of State said people should be able to file for car lien and titles electronically.

Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) said over 24 other states have a process for electronic filing that helps all of the stakeholders involved in car titling. Brady argues that moving to an electronic system will help streamline and make the process more efficient while safeguarding personal data for customers.

State lawmakers passed a proposal in 2001 to authorize an electronic lien and title system. However, the program still isn’t in place. Brady said lien holders can’t receive a title until the Secretary of State’s office sends it out.

“An ELT system will reduce the Secretary of State’s costs associated with the handling, storage, and delivering of title records,” Brady said. “As Illinois’ next Secretary of State, I’ll make that a priority to implement.”

Brady said an electronic filing system could help people get their car title in a matter of hours instead of several months using paper. He noted that banks, credit unions, and car dealerships continue to urge state leaders to make this happen.

While Brady has been pushing for this change since the early 2000s, follow-up legislation wasn’t passed to modernize the lien and title system until 2019.

The deadline to create the system has been extended several times. In fact, the state’s most recent deadline was July 1, 2022. Brady stressed that the paper trail continues to stall the process when it could simply be done much faster.

“The legislative framework is already there to get it up and going electronically,” Brady said. “It simply needs someone like myself as the next Secretary of State to make sure the process can be pushed through.”

The House Deputy Republican Leader is running against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias in the November election. Long-time Secretary of State Jesse White endorsed Giannoulias, who previously served as Treasurer from 2007-2011, in this race.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.