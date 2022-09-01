Channel Cat Water Taxi Labor Day, fall hours

Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Channel Cat Water Taxi changes its hours for the fall season.

Labor Day Monday will be the last weekday to catch the Channel Cat Water Taxi for the season, QC MetroLINK said in a media release. Boats will run from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

After Labor Day rides will be available on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only, QC MetroLINK said. The Channel Cat will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting, through Oct. 16.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 2-10, for all-day, unlimited use on the day of purchase, QC MetroLINK said. Check out the “Channel Cat” ticketing mobile app for credit purchases.

Visit the Channel Cat schedule online at MetroQC.com or @qcchannelcat on social media.

