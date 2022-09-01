CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Davenport, Bettendorf police

By KWQC Staff
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Eric James, 28, is wanted by Davenport police for a felon in possession of a firearm charge. He is also wanted by Bettendorf police for failing to appear on charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury, assault causing bodily injury and harassment first degree.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

