CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on murder, firearm charges in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Rashawn Sigle, 37, is wanted by Davenport police for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, willful injury causing serious injury and going armed with intent charges.

According to Crime Stoppers of the quad cities, the charges stem from a shooting that occurred on June 27, where the victim was shot 13 times.

Sigle has other active felony warrants, crime stoppers said.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-9, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

