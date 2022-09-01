CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate burglary at Heartland Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating an Aug. 4, burglary at Heartland Park Senior Living.

According to police, officers responded to Heartland Park Senior Living for a Burglary complaint where a shed and soda machine were broken into overnight.

Someone had drilled into the soda machine and had taken the money out of the money trays. The suspect also entered a locked shed and took a golf car and tools.

Behind the shed police located an orange and silver Mongoose mountain bicycle, which may have been left by the suspect.

It appears the golf car was driven over John Deere Road using the pedestrian overpass.

The golf car taken was a white 2016 Club Car with an aluminum cargo bed on it.

Also taken were an Echo brand backpack leaf blower and weed eater, a Dewalt impact driver and other tools. The total value of the stolen items is over $6,000.

If you know who is responsible for this burglary, or you know the location of the stolen golf car, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

