Deere Board of Directors elects new CFO

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Deere & Company Thursday announced that its Board of Directors elected a new senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Josh Jepsen, 44, will succeed Raj Kalathur, who will continue as president of John Deere Financial and chief information officer. The move is effective Sept. 16.

“Josh’s broad range of financial and operational experience, along with his strong knowledge of our business and our Smart Industrial operating model, have prepared him well to serve as Chief Financial Officer,” John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer of Deere & Company, said in a media release. “He’s additionally established a strong record as an insightful leader, a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, and a proven cultivator of talent, all which will serve us well as we continue to focus on executing our strategy and delivering increased value to our stakeholders.”

According to the release, Jepsen has been with Deere for 23 years, having worked in a broad range of accounting and financial-analysis roles across the company’s manufacturing and North American sales and marketing operations.

He also was manager of commercial operations outside the United States and Canada for the company’s Construction & Forestry division. He also served as controller for the Asia Pacific and Africa region, based in Singapore, according to the release.

Jepsen joined Deere’s Investor Relations team as manager of Investor Communications in 2015 and became director of Investor Relations in 2018.

According to the release, he more recently played a key role in developing the company’s Leap Ambitions, which are goals designed to boost economic value and sustainability for Deere’s customers, and was instrumental in setting up the company’s sustainability organization. He assumed the duties of deputy financial officer earlier this year, according to the release.

