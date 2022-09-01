Federal jury convicts Davenport felon of possessing firearm, tampering with witness

Roylee Richardson Jr., 32, of Davenport, was found guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness in U.S. District Court, Davenport.(Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A federal jury Wednesday convicted a Davenport felon of possessing a gun and tampering with a witness steming from a 2021 gunfire incident.

Roylee Richardson Jr., 32, was found guilty of felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of tampering with a witness in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the gun charge and up to 20 years on each of the tampering with a witness charges when he is sentenced Jan. 24.

Around 11 a.m. Feb. 7, 2021, Davenport officers were dispatched to an apartment complete in the 3300 block of Heatherton Drive in Davenport for a report of gunfire, according to court records and evidence at trial.

Officers located a shell casing, a spent slug, and two bullet fragments.

Richardson was identified as the shooter, and officers subsequently located him attempting to scale off a second-story balcony, according to prosecutors.

Officers then found a loaded pistol inside of the apartment that Richardson had fled from. Ballistics testing confirmed that the firearm recovered was used to shoot the shell casing, spent slug, and one of the bullet fragments located, according to prosecutors.

After his arrest, Richardson repeatedly called the victim in violation of a no-contact order and in an attempt to tamper with a witness.

According to prosecutors, this is his third conviction related to a shooting.

In November 2008, Richardson was convicted of willful injury resulting in bodily injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in Scott County.

In July 2016, he was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with intent, possession of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, willful injury resulting in bodily injury, and going armed with intent in Scott County.

As a convicted felon, Richardson is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

