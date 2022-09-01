Husband, wife charged in connection with Clinton fatal shooting

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton husband and wife were arrested Wednesday in connection with the February 2021 shooting death of a man in an apartment.

Lewis Vaughn Sr., 44, was booked into the Clinton County Jail on one count of first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

Jessica E. Vaughn, 35, was booked into the jail on one count of abuse of a corpse, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.

Bond was set Thursday at $1 million cash-only for Lewis Vaughn. He will be back in court Sept. 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Jessica Vaughn’s bond was set at $5,000 cash-only. Court records show she waived her right to a preliminary hearing and will be arraigned Sept. 15.

According to arrest affidavits:

On Feb. 24, 2021, the Clinton police were dispatched to an apartment in the 800 block of Gateway Avenue for a welfare check after the property manager received a note that said a shooting had occurred and to not call the police.

The property manager said Ja’Kwane Polidore rented the apartment.

Officers went into the apartment and discovered a violent scene and a 9mm shell casing.

Investigators discovered that Khalil Said Pugh of Chicago was with Lewis Vaughn on Feb. 23 prior to going to Polidore’s apartment. They found Pugh’s vehicle – with his cellphone inside - outside the apartment building.

Friends and family said they had not heard from Pugh since Feb. 23, 2021. He also had not reported to work since that day and there was no financial activity related to him.

During a canvas of the area, neighbors reported seeing three people at the apartment and that they heard an altercation.

They also reported hearing gunshots. Following the disturbance and gunshots, neighbors said they saw a maintenance truck belonging - which belonged to Lewis Vaughn - backed into the parking lot outside the apartment building.

Phone records indicate Lewis Vaughn left the area and drove to the 700 block of South 32nd Street, where he knew the residents.

During an interview with the residents, investigators learned he had reached out about having a dead animal that he needed to dispose of in the dumpster.

They said Lewis Vaughn arrived at the residence in his truck and, when he left, stopped at the dumpster at the entrance of the property.

The residents said they did not know what Lewis had placed in the dumpster.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found blood in the bed of the truck. The DNA profile of the blood matched a DNA profile - later determined to be Pugh’s - recovered from the apartment of Gateway Avenue.

Investigators learned the dumpster had been emptied on Feb. 26, 2021, by the company hired for garbage disposal services.

They searched the dumpster and found human blood inside. The DNA profile of the blood also matched the DNA profile found at the apartment and the profile found in the back of Lewis Vaughn’s truck.

Investigators spoke with his coworkers, who reported that on Feb. 24, 2021, he spent time cleaning blood out of the back of his truck.

Investigators also spoke with Jessica Vaughn, who admitted to owning several firearms. She told police she did not know where one of the guns, a 9mm handgun, was located and that she thought she left it at a previous home.

She had not reported the gun missing or stolen.

Investigators also learned that there was a physical fight between Lewis Vaughn and Pugh and that Vaughn shot him twice.

Jessica Vaughn told police she arrived at the apartment complex on Gateway Avenue that day and saw her husband leave the apartment complex and followed him to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.

Investigators learned Lewis Vaughn had contacted his wife after shooting Pugh and that she arrived at the apartment and helped him move his body to the truck.

She then followed the truck in her car as they left the area and went to South 32nd Street, according to the affidavits.

Later in 2021, police named Polidore as a person of interest in the case.

Police have not yet said whether Polidore is facing charges in the case. They also have not said whether they found Pugh’s body.

