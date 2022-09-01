Iowa Court of Appeals upholds conviction, sentence of former Buffalo city clerk

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction and sentence of a former Buffalo deputy clerk found guilty of misappropriating thousands of dollars from the town.

In March 2021, a Scott County jury convicted Riki Ellen Harrington, 49, on charges of ongoing criminal conduct and first-degree theft.

In June 2021, she was given a suspended 25-year prison sentence and placed on five years of probation.

If she completes probation, she will not have to serve the prison sentence.

According to an arrest affidavit, Harrington was a part-time deputy clerk for Buffalo from April 6, 2015, through Aug. 23, 2018.

During that time, she accepted cash payments from citizens and businesses for utility payments, permits, and various other city business.

According to the affidavit, Harrington misappropriated cash payments totaling approximately $42,390.12.

In an opinion released Wednesday, the Iowa Court of Appeals rejected Harrington’s arguments that there was no direct evidence to show she took the money and that the judge abused his discretion by not granting her a deferred judgment.

