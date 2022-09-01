Iowa Court of Appeals upholds Muscatine man’s murder conviction

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Court of Appeals Wednesday upheld the conviction of a Muscatine man in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, in October 2019.

David J.S. Hatfield, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2021 and was later sentenced to life without parole.

At 10:51 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019, Hatfield called 911 to report that Palmer had tried to commit suicide in front of him by shooting herself in the head at Saulsbury Recreation Center, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he later admitted to shooting her one time in the left side of the head with a .22-caliber pistol and that he fired a practice shot before shooting her.

At trial, he argued that he did not intend to kill her and that the shooting was an assisted suicide, according to an opinion released by the Court of Appeals.

Palmer was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, where she died the next day.

