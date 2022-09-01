Iowa Court of Appeals upholds Muscatine man’s murder conviction

David J.S. Hatfield, 26.
David J.S. Hatfield, 26.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Court of Appeals Wednesday upheld the conviction of a Muscatine man in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 18-year-old Kaitlyn Palmer, in October 2019.

David J.S. Hatfield, 26, was found guilty of first-degree murder in June 2021 and was later sentenced to life without parole.

At 10:51 p.m. Oct. 16, 2019, Hatfield called 911 to report that Palmer had tried to commit suicide in front of him by shooting herself in the head at Saulsbury Recreation Center, according to an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, he later admitted to shooting her one time in the left side of the head with a .22-caliber pistol and that he fired a practice shot before shooting her.

At trial, he argued that he did not intend to kill her and that the shooting was an assisted suicide, according to an opinion released by the Court of Appeals.

Palmer was transported to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, where she died the next day.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say a 17-year-old girl was found dead in Tennessee on Tuesday.
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in neighborhood home, family says
Dolls with disturbing features have been positioned to peer over a fence into the backyard of a...
‘Nobody should live like this’: Resident concerned over yard signs, disturbing decorations
Police say country singer-songwriter Luke Bell was found in Tucson, Ariz. Monday.
Missing country singer found dead in Arizona
Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West after a car hit...
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
Davenport Police currently have N. Marquette St. blocked off at 13th St. to investigate a car...
Police: 18-year-old arrested after crashing stolen car into power pole in Davenport

Latest News

For knee and hip replacement surgery.
UnityPoint Health: Robotic system helps make orthopedic surgery more precise
Riki Ellen Harrington, 49. (KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
Iowa Court of Appeals upholds conviction, sentence of former Buffalo city clerk
For knee and hip replacement surgery.
UnityPoint Health - Trinity Robotic-assisted surgery
Spenser L. Barton, 31, of Davenport, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old are charged with...
Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say