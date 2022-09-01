Labor Day weekend events in the Quad Cities area

QUAD CITIES AREA, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cites area Labor Day weekend events for all to enjoy the last of summer.

Milna Harvest Festival

The Milan Harvest Festival is back for Labor Day weekend at Camden Park, 2701 1st Street East, formerly known as Milan Indian Summer Festival.

A variety of carnival rides and games, food vendors, live music, a beer garden, farmer’s market, craft fair, disc golf tournament and fireworks will all be available.

For those that want to get an early taste of festival fun, there will be a soft opening from 5-10 p.m. Sept. 1.

The rest of the schedule is Sept. 2, from 5-11 p.m., Sept. 3, from noon to 11 p.m., Sept. 4, from noon until 11 p.m. and Sept. 5, from noon to 4 p.m.

The big fireworks display is set for Sunday at dusk. Unlimited Ride Wristband Specials will be offered during certain hours each day of the festival.

Proceeds will support youth sports programs in the community. See more details at the Facebook event age: facebook.com/MilanHarvestFestival.

Rock Island Labor Day Parade

The 38th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade is scheduled for Sept. 5, starting at 9:30 a.m. More than 120 entries have registered, with many based on this year’s theme of “Marvelous Rock Island.”

Several local schools, organizations, churches, businesses and residents have registered to participate. This year’s parade offers a musical showcase with 12 bands and drill teams, including four marching bands, seven flatbed bands and one special drill team.

The parade starts near Washington Jr. High School at 18th Avenue and 33rd Street. The route travels west along 18th Avenue, turns south at 24th Street, then west on 25th Avenue, and disbands into the Rock Island High School parking lots. Several businesses along the route will be offering food and drinks to parade watchers.

The first Rock Island Labor Day Parade was held in 1985 as part of the city’s sesquicentennial (150th Birthday) celebration.

For more information, contact Art Milton at 309-788-6157 or Mary Chappell at 309-269-7944. Parade details are available at www.rigov.org

Rock Island Labor Day parade route 2022. (City of Rock Island)

East Moline Labor Day Parade

East Moline will hold the 39th Annual Quad City Labor Day Parade Alliance on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m.

The Parade is hosted by AFSCME Local 2615.

The parade will go down 15th Avenue from 13th Street to 3rd Street. Please meet at John Deere Harvester. Line up is at 10 a.m.

Orion Fall Festival

The Orion Fall Festival is running Sept. 2-5 at the Orion Sentral Park.

Events will run Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 10p.m., Satruday 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and a Clean up day Monday at 8 a.m.

Carvinval rides, street dance, ComedySportz, Dueling pions, food and more will be available.

Find the full list of events, as well as updates for any last-minute, changes on the fall festivals Facebook page.

