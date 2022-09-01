Man, 2 teens threw incendiary device into Davenport home, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man and two teens were arrested after police say they threw an incendiary device into a house in July.

Spenser L. Barton, 31, of Davenport, a 14-year-old, and a 15-year-old are charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison, and conspiracy to commit a felony, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Bond was set Thursday at $25,000 cash-only for Barton, Scott County court records show.

He has a preliminary hearing on Sept. 9.

Around 5:30 a.m. July 20, the Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a possible arson inside a two-story home in the 1500 block of Washington Street.

Fire investigators located remnants of an incendiary device that was thrown into a window and exploded, fire officials said in a media release.

The front of the house and living room sustained moderate damage. No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined Barton and the two teens intentionally threw the dice into the house, fire officials said.

