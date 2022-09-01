Police: Davenport man sexually abused child under 12

Anthony Michael Lowell, 28, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse...
Anthony Michael Lowell, 28, of Davenport is facing several charges related to the sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old.(Scott County/KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Bettendorf Police arrested a Davenport man for sexually abusing a child around ten years ago.

According to court documents, Anthony Michael Lowell, 28, of Davenport, is facing two counts of second-degree sex abuse, both Class B felonies, and one count of assault with intent to commit sex abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.

According to the affidavits, the incidents occurred at a home in Davenport, Garfield Park also in Davenport, and a hotel in Bettendorf.

The documents show the victim was under 12 years old at the time of the abuse, which happened between Oct. 2011 and Feb. 2012.

In the arrest report, police say the victim told officers that Lowell held a knife to his or her throat and threatened to “kill everyone” if the victim told anyone.

Police say Lowell admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

Lowell is currently in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

